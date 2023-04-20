Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the Premier League Match Live

In their quest to salvage their Premier League campaign, Liverpool will next take on Nottingham Forest on April 22. Jurgen Klopp’s side had registered an emphatic 6-1 victory against Leeds United on Tuesday. In what can be described as a footballing lesson, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah scored two goals each and propelled their team to victory. It can be said that Liverpool produced their best counter-pressing and possession performance of the season. If they play in a similar fashion against Nottingham Forest, they will register an easy win. The likes of Salah, Jota and Cody Gakpo will be crucial for Liverpool’s chances.

Besides, the Reds will have Champions League qualification in mind when they host Nottingham Forest at Anfield. Currently, Liverpool are languishing in eighth place, nine points off Newcastle United in fourth. But if Liverpool wins all of their remaining eight games, they can achieve the implausible.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest be played?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest will be played on April 22.

Where will the Premier League match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest be played?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest will be played at the Anfield.

What time will the Premier League match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest begin?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on April 22.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Nottingham Forest Predicted Starting Line-up: Navas; Felipe, McKenna, Niakhate; Williams, Danilo, Mangala, Freuler, Lodi; Johnson, Gibbs-White

