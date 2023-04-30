Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Coverage on TV And Online

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate will be back in the playing XI during his side’s Premier League match against Tottenham on Sunday. The French centre-back could not take part in Liverpool’s victory against West Ham United due to an injury earlier this week. The Reds will come into Sunday’s home game after losing just once in their last 20 Premier League meetings against Tottenham. In their last encounter, the Merseyside-based outfit clinched 1-2 win in November 2022. Jurgen Klopp’s men have been unbeaten in their last three matches. With 53 points from 32 matches, Liverpool now find themselves at the seventh spot in the Premier League standings.

Tottenham could win just twice out of their last 35 league visits to the Anfield. The Lillywhites will now come into the game after failing to win their last three matches. The London-based club are right now placed in fifth position on the Premier League points table.

When will the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will be played on April 30, Sunday.

Where will the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Anfield.

What time will the Liverpool vs Tottenham, Premier League 2022-23 match start?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will begin at 9 pm IST.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23 match?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar in India.

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23 match on TV?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur?

Liverpool predicted starting line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez

Tottenham Hotspur predicted starting line-up: Fraser Forster, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Clement Lenglet, Pedro Porro, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Ivan Perisic, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane, Dejan Kulusevski

