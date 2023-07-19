Liverpool's Fabinho Set For 40-Million-Pound Move Following Talks With Al-Ittihad: Report

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho is said to be on the move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad for a fee of 40 million pounds, according to new reports.

It is being stated that the Premier League side are just waiting on the transfer fee from the Saudi government in order to finalise Fabinho’s move to Al-Ittihad.

🚨 Fabinho has agreed a contract with Al-Ittihad for his transfer. - The £40M deal will be finalised once PIF pay Liverpool the fee. 🔜(Source: @geglobo) pic.twitter.com/Nff6qwfGSj — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 19, 2023

The Brazilian’s future in the club was already in question as he was left out of Jurgen Klopp’s pre-season training camp squad to Germany. With the news of the Saudi side’s interest, it now seems like Fabinho will leave Anfield this summer.

Fabinho had a tough 2022-23 season as the ageing midfielder could not rekindle the same flame he had showcased for the past four seasons in Anfield. Liverpool had a disastrous season, finishing out of the top four and losing out on their Champions League spot for next season.

Following the season, Klopp has been on a hunt to revamp and rebuild his midfield, as the club went out to acquire the likes of Mac Allister from Brighton and Dominik Szoboslai from RB Leipzig. Letting go of Fabinho would be a step in the same direction that the club seems to be heading right now as the reinvention of the club’s midfield’s identity is well and truly underway.

Offloading Fabinho for 40 million pounds is also a steal, as the Reds will now shift all of their focus into acquiring Southampton midfield youngster Romeo Lavia, who has consistently been a top-priority listing for the Reds this summer.

Fabinho won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup during his time at Anfield.

If the move goes through, Fabinho will be joining the likes of European stars Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante in Al-Ittihad.