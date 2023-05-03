Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara to Miss Rest of Season Due to Hip Operation: Reports

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will miss the remainder of the season to undergo a minor operation for a hip issue, British media reported on Tuesday.

The Spaniard has played 28 times for Liverpool in all competitions this season and only recently returned to action after two months out with a hip flexor problem.

Alcantara is set to miss Premier League games against Fulham, Brentford, Leicester City, Aston Villa and Southampton as they push for a top-four finish.

Liverpool are fifth on 56 points, seven behind fourth-placed Manchester United who have a game in hand in the Premier League but Manchester United have played a game more. The Merseyside club will look to make it five wins in a row for the first time this season when they face Marco Silva’s Fulham on Wednesday.

Ahead of the game, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that the Reds would also be missing Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita.

Klopp charged by FA

Jurgen Klopp was charged by the English Football Association with “improper conduct” on Tuesday for his post-match comments about the refereeing in Liverpool’s dramatic 4-3 win over Tottenham.

After the game, Klopp accused referee Paul Tierney of having something “against" Liverpool but the referee’s body PGMOL reviewed the audio of Tierney and said he acted in a professional manner throughout.

The Liverpool manager received a yellow card from referee Paul Tierney after racing along the sideline to celebrate Diogo Jota’s stoppage-time winner Sunday in front of fourth official John Brooks.

Klopp was given until Friday to file an official response before the FA considers disciplinary action such as a suspension.

“It is alleged that the manager’s comments regarding the match official during post-match media interviews constitutes improper conduct in that they imply bias, and/or question the integrity of the referee, and/or are personal /offensive, and/or bring the game into disrepute,” the FA said in a statement.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s home match against Fulham, Klopp said: “With all the things I maybe expect a punishment. Refs think I questioned their integrity, which if I am sitting here now calm, I don’t do. We have to wait to see what they come back with.”

