Logan Paul & KSI’s PRIME Become Sponsors For Bayern Munich After Securing Barcelona and Arsenal Deals

PRIME Hydration has continued its sports marketing push through a new collaboration with German Bundesliga champions, FC Bayern Munich.

Founded by Logan Paul and KSI in 2022, PRIME’s flagship product, Hydration – a sports drink alternative – will be the official isotonic drink partner for the German club.

PRIME X FC BAYERN — the new official Hydration partner of FC Bayern München pic.twitter.com/1JHdSfywZS— DrinkPrime (@PrimeHydrate) August 10, 2023

“FC Bayern is delighted to partner with PRIME and bring the company to the German market,” commented FC Bayern executive board member Andreas Jung.

“This partnership, with a young, dynamic brand confirms our global growth and aims to reach a new audience for FC Bayern.”

PRIME first inked a deal with KSI’s boyhood club Arsenal of the Premier League in 2022, before adding FC Barcelona to their growing portfolio of partners in July 2023.

Upon signing with Arsenal, PRIME co-founder and lifelong supporter, KSI said: “Honestly, I can’t believe it, this is a childhood dream of mine.

“From watching Arsenal tear up the Premier League in the early 2000s to now being associated with Arsenal officially with PRIME, it’s a dream come true and I’m still pinching myself! This is a huge moment and I’m so glad it’s with the team I support.”

Continuing their move into the most popular sport in the world, PRIME is now partnered with Bayern Munich for the upcoming season.

The first phase of the multi-year partnership will see PRIME Hydration sold exclusively at the Allianz Arena on match days. The brand plans to expand retail operations in the German market later in the year and launch FC Bayern X PRIME limited-edition bottles.

“It has been truly special to watch PRIME grow so exponentially over the last year, but growth doesn’t happen without partners like FC Bayern Munich,” said PRIME Co-Founders, Logan Paul and KSI.

“We are so excited to work with such an established and successful group of individuals and we look forward to hydrating all parts of this star club.”