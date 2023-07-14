Lois Openda Joins RB Leipzig On Club Record Signing

RB Leipzig unveiled their new club-record signing Lois Openda from RC Lens today. Leipzig reportedly paid a fee of around 38 million euros to secure the young Belgian from the French side.

The 23-year-old has been granted a five-year contract until June 2028 and will wear the number 17 shirt for Leipzig.

DONE DEAL!23-year-old striker Loïs Openda joins RBL from @RCLens on a five-year deal until June 2028. Welcome to Leipzig, Loïs! ⚪ pic.twitter.com/Ezq0x0eBCF — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) July 14, 2023

Openda has been a top-priority target for RB Leipzig this summer, as the club has been yearning for a new striker to help lead the attack.

RB Leipzig have been on the hunt for their first Bundesliga title, and have made massive advances over the past decade and a half, earning four promotions and finishing in the top three of the German first-division league four out of the last five seasons.

They have clinched the DFB Pokal the past two years consecutively and even made the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League in the 2019/20 season where they lost to Paris Saint-Germain.

Leipzig finished five points off the top spot this past season, after maintaining the third-best G/D in the league. But, with the departure of striker Christopher Nkunku, who scored 23 goals in 36 games across all competitions last season for the club, Leipzig are now going to have to find a way to fill in the huge hole left in their line-up.

Openda was absolutely vital for RC Lens’ dream push in the Ligue1 last season, as the side finished the league a mere point less than champions PSG, and secured qualification to the UEFA Champions League, more than 20 years after its last participation, the next season.

The Belgian lead the goalscoring charts for Lens with 21 goals. In fact, only Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappé, Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette and Lille’s Canada international Jonathan David scored more than Openda last season in Ligue 1.

Leipzig are acquiring a three-way goal scorer with Openda, who finished with seven left-footed goals, six headers and five right-foot strikes in his 2022/23 tally. His dynamic attacking skillset makes him a lethal weapon to place in any team’s attack.