Louis Saha Makes Bold Prediction on Neymar's Possible Move to Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Neymar is back in the headlines, thanks to his ever-growing demand in the transfer market. The Brazilian international has reportedly attracted Manchester United’s attention. A report published by French outlet L’Equipe claims that the Premier League side have already started negotiations with PSG over Neymar’s potential move. It is being reported that Neymar is willing to leave the Paris giants after being heavily criticised by the club’s fans. A group of PSG supporters were recently spotted protesting outside Neymar’s house. It has been understood that the vocal supporters wanted Neymar to leave Les Parisiens. Amidst speculations over Neymar’s possible move to the Old Trafford-based outfit, former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has shared his opinion on the much-talked-about deal. Saha feels that Neymar’s lifestyle could very much emerge as a problem for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

“Neymar has been the superstar, which is substantially due to his talent, but it can also be hard to manage. He was definitely of that status in Barcelona, but maybe that has changed over the years. He could be difficult to manage. With all due respect, I don’t think he can adapt, but he will have to. This current formula he has provided to PSG has not worked at all. His fitness has let him down in the last four months of the season - which is the most crucial part. It could be down to lifestyle or just how he is - but at Manchester United, they would expect much more from him because of his enormous price tag,” Louis Saha said during an interview with OLBG.

Neymar has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury against Lille in February. Fitness issues limited his appearance to just 29 games this season across all competitions. In Ligue 1, he has played just 20 matches this season. Louis Saha believes Neymar will have to guarantee that he can shine in the last three months of a season. The 31-year-old had signed a whopping five-year contract with PSG in 2017. He has so far netted 118 goals for PSG in 173 matches.

Apart from dealing with Neymar’s transfer talks, PSG are expected to face Lionel Messi’s exit at the end of this season. With PSG not offering a new deal to Messi, the Argentine World Cup-winning skipper, in all likelihood, will depart from the Ligue 1 giants this summer