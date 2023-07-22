Luis Suarez's Transfer Talks With Inter Miami Become 'Problem' for Gremio

Luis Suarez is reportedly all set to reunite with some of his former Barcelona teammates, including Lionel Messi, as the Uruguayan striker has been heavily linked with a move to Inter Miami. But Suarez’s transfer buzz is causing problems for his current side Gremio, according to Renato Gaucho, the head coach of the Brazillian club. During a candid media interaction, Gaucho revealed that Suarez’s predicament is affecting the team, which is now third in Brazil’s Serie A while also being in contention to win the Copa do Brasil. Comparing Suarez’s transfer scenario with a “Mexican soap opera,” Gaucho said, “Suarez is now a problem and the president of the club has to deal with it. They have had discussions. But as a coach, I want to focus on leading the team.”

Renato Gaucho further addressed the rumours regarding Luis Suarez’s move to Inter Miami, saying, “Everything that has been said is true.” But the Brazilian manager did express his desire to keep Suarez at the Brazilian club. “We really want Suarez to stay. I know what he and the club think about it. But I cannot vouch for him. He has been talking to the board and the president as of now,” Gaucho added.

Gremio are clear with their offer to sell Luis Suarez. Inter Miami can rope the striker in but the MLS club will have to pay a release clause of $70 million in full to make that happen. Even though Suarez is desperate to shift his base to Florida during this summer transfer window, the Miami-based club has an alternative option to complete the transfer later this year. As per Suarez’s current contract, the footballer would stay with Gremio till 2024.

Due to his transfer-related chaos, Luis Suarez might lose his place in the Gremio squad as boss Renato Gaucho wanted no distraction at this crucial stage of the season. Suarez will play only if he focused on Gremio. If I see his mind is elsewhere, then I don’t know whether he will play in the upcoming matches,” the Gremio boss said. The Brazilian club will clash against Atletico Mineiro in a league fixture on July 23. Four days later, Gremio will face Flamengo in the semi-final of the Copa do Brasil.