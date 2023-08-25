Luke Shaw Set to Miss Forest and Arsenal Games; Likely Out for Weeks

Manchester United’s list of injury concerns continues to grow as the injury to their starting left-back, Luke Shaw will be a problem.

According to the club’s statement, “Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has sustained an injury which will rule him out of forthcoming games."

The injury to Shaw will mean that United are missing seven first-team players. Among these include the likes of Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Tom Heaton.

Ten Hag will be put to the test with his improvisation skills as United will look to bring a solution to their left-back issues along with getting the side back to speed with regards to playstyle and getting into the habit of winning games consistently if they are to put forth a challenge to the Premier League title.

United’s statement also said," The muscle issue is still being assessed but the England left-back is expected to be out of action for a number of weeks."

The squad will also be stretched thin with other competitions like the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup as well to compete with.

The side will be going up against Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest in their third game in the Premier League.

Ten Hag’s side have not enjoyed a pleasurable start to the new Premier League campaign as they barely managed to scrape a win against Wolves and registered their first loss of the season against Ange Postecoglu’s Tottenham Hotspurs.

Despite spending 191 million Euros in the current transfer window, United’s squad still looks thin primarily due to the departure of many squad members like Anthony Elanga, Alex Telles, Fred and more.

The lack of depth in the squad could mean that Ten Hag might dip into the transfer window yet again in order to bolster the squad. Players like Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina have been rumoured to make the switch to Manchester with personal terms already being agreed upon but the lack of transfer funds would mean that the club would have to make sales happen in order to get their targets.