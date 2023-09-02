Lyon vs PSG Live Football Streaming For Ligue 1 Game: How to Watch Lyon vs PSG Coverage on TV And Online

Lyon will face PSG in their fourth Ligue 1 fixture of the new season. Both teams have looked shaky in their form recently. Lyon have failed to secure a single victory in their league campaign so far. They have lost two matches and have drawn the third in the three games they have played. Lyon currently sit in the relegation zone, with 17th position in the Ligue 1 table.

September 4 will see the two French sides at the Groupama Stadium. Kylian Mbappe’s contract extension drama saw him not feature in the first two Ligue 1 games of PSG. This resulted in the French side conceding two draws in their opening games. However, Mbappe has now returned to the squad leading PSG to their first victory in the previous Ligue 1 game. PSG played a 0-0 stalemate against Lorient in their season opener. Their lack-lustrous performance continued as the second league game against Toulouse was also drawn. Their only victory came against Lens which saw Kylian Mbappe score a brace.

Lyon opened their campaign with a defeat against Strasbourg. In their second game, Lyon were humiliated by Montpellier as they conceded four goals against them. They next conceded a goalless draw against Nice, recording their only point of the tournament.

Ahead of Monday’s Ligue 1 match between Lyon and PSG; here is all you need to know:

What date Ligue 1 match between Lyon and PSG will be played?

The Ligue 1 match between Lyon and PSG will be played on September 4, Monday.

Where will the Ligue 1 match Lyon vs PSG be played?

The Ligue 1 match between Lyon and PSG will be played at the Groupama Stadium.

What time will the Ligue 1 match between Lyon and PSG begin?

The Ligue 1 match between Lyon and PSG will start at 12:15 AM IST on September 4, Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lyon vs PSG Ligue 1 match?

Lyon vs PSG match will be televised on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch Lyon vs PSG Ligue 1 match live streaming?

Lyon vs PSG match will be streamed live on the VOOT and JioCinema app and website.

What are the Probable XIs of Lyon and PSG For the Ligue 1 game?

Lyon Probable XI: Marcin Bulka, Youcef Attal, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Melvin Bard, Morgan Sanson, Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Khephren Thuram, Gaetan Laborde, Terem Moffi, Sofiane Diop

PSG Probable XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Milan Skriniar, Marquinhos, Lucas Hernandez, Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Manuel Ugarte, Marco Asensio, Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe