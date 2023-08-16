Manchester City Receive Massive Boost, Star Midfielder Agrees New Deal; Snubs PSG and Saudi Clubs

Manchester City suffered a massive blow on Tuesday in their bid to retain the Premier League title as Pep Guardiola’s side lost star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne to a hamstring injury and the Belgian is set to be sidelined for up to four months. However, on Wednesday, the Cityzens have finally received some positive news as Bernardo Silva has agreed a contract extension with the club.

Earlier, the Portuguese midfielder played a key role in City’s treble-winning feat last season, however, he was heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain all summer.

Silva also had offers from Saudi Pro League clubs, who have taken the summer transfer window by storm. Riyad Mahrez left the Premier League champions to join Roberto Firmino at Al Ahli, however, Silva has decided to snub interest from other parties to continue his stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Transfer News LIVE, August 16: Chelsea Pip Liverpool for Romeo Lavia, PSG’s Neymar Joins Al-Hilal

According to transfer window expert Fabrizio Romano, Silva, the 29-year-old has verbally agreed a contract extension with the Premier League giants and he is expected to put pen to paper before the end of this week.

The Portuguese star has agreed a two-year extension with City through to the summer of 2026.

“Bernardo Silva has now verbally agreed to sign new contract at Manchester City — formally confirmed his decision to the club. City expect Bernardo to sign contracts by the end of next week. Understand new deal will be valid until June 2026," read Romano’s tweet.

Silva was instrumental in the Champions League last season, netting important goals in the semifinal tie against holders Real Madrid, he scored a total of 7 goals and set up a further 8 assists in 55 matches last season.

ALSO READ| Bayern Munich Set Sights On Possible David De Gea Signing Following Kepa’s Move To Real Madrid

The former AS Monaco midfielder also completed the full ninety minutes during City’s Premier League opening fixture against Burnley last weekend as the treble winners put the newly promoted side to the sword by picking up a 3-0 win.

Silva’s contract extension will provide a massive boost to Guardiola’s men who are set to miss the services of their creative fulcrum De Bruyne, and following the departures of Ilkay Gundogan and Mahrez, the Sky Blues are expected to dip their toes in the transfer market yet again to add more firepower.

City are reportedly in talks with West Ham United regarding Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta who remains eager to join the Etihad outfit.