Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola to Miss Next Two Games After Emergency Back Surgery

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has undergone “emergency surgery” on a back problem and isn’t expected to take charge of the team for around another month, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

City said Guardiola has been suffering with severe back pain for some time and decided to have an operation in Barcelona, where he will spend time recovering. The surgery was successful, the club said.

His assistant, Juanma Lillo, will take over Guardiola’s duties in the meantime.

A Manchester City statement said: “Pep Guardiola has today (Tuesday) undergone a routine operation on a back problem.

“The Manchester City boss has been suffering with severe back pain for some time lately, and flew out to Barcelona for emergency surgery performed by Dr Mireia Illueca. The surgery was a success, and Pep will now recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona.

“In his absence, assistant manager Juanma Lillo will oversee coaching of the first team on the training field and will assume duties on the touchline until Pep’s return.

“He is expected to return after the forthcoming international break. Everyone at Manchester City wishes Pep a speedy recovery, and look forward to seeing him back in Manchester soon."

Manchester City are second in the Premier League standings with six points from two games - 3-0 win over Burnley in the season opener and then went onto beat Newcastle United 1-0.

City had lost the FA Community Shiled to Arsenal no penalties and then defeated Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup on penalties.

City has English Premier League games against Sheffield United and Fulham before the club season pauses for two weeks for international matches.

City’s first game back is in the league against West Ham on Sept. 16, and the group stage of the Champions League begins the following midweek.

The 57-year-old Lillo is in his second stint as Guardiola’s assistant at City, having held the position from 2020-22 after joining from Qingdao Huanghai in China.

He left in June 2022 to take up a position as coach at Al-Sadd in Qatar.

Lillo was previously coach of Guardiola when both were in Mexico at Dorados.

(With inputs from Agencies)