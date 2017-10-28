News18
»
Sports
»
Football
»
FIFA U17 World Cup 2017
FIFA U17 World Cup 2017
Home
Live Match
Results
Schedule
Points Table
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Result
28 Oct, 2017 |
Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
ENG
5 - 2
ESP
match centre
England beat Spain 5 - 2
See All
Video Wall
Every Inch A Battle | Russia's March On Kyiv To Ukraine's Counterattack, The Biggest War Flashpoints
Photogallery
+8
Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone And Aditi Rao Hydari Look Drop-dead Gorgeous In Their Red Carpet Looks, See Pics
+8
Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta Turned Heads At The Film Festival In Plunging Gowns And Bold Dresses, See Her Sexy Pictures
Results
Fixtures
04 - 07 Apr, 2023 |
Ireland in Bangladesh
IRE
vs
BAN
214/10
77.2 overs
369/10
80.3 overs
Bangladesh beat Ireland by 7 wickets
Full Scorecard
24 - 28 Apr, 2023 |
Ireland in Sri Lanka
IRE
vs
SL
492/10
145.3 overs
704/3
151.0 overs
Sri Lanka beat Ireland by an innings and 10 runs
Full Scorecard
16 - 18 Apr, 2023 |
Ireland in Sri Lanka
SL
vs
IRE
591/6
131.0 overs
143/10
52.3 overs
Sri Lanka beat Ireland by an innings and 280 runs
Full Scorecard
27 Mar, 2023 |
Afghanistan and Pakistan in UAE
PAK
vs
AFG
182/7
20.0 overs
116/10
18.4 overs
Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 66 runs
Full Scorecard
27 Mar, 2023 |
Ireland in Bangladesh
BAN
vs
IRE
207/5
19.2 overs
81/5
8.0 overs
Bangladesh beat Ireland by 22 runs (D/L method)
Full Scorecard
03 Jan, 2024 |
Pakistan in Australia
AUS
vs
PAK
17 Jan, 2024 |
West Indies in Australia
AUS
vs
WI
25 Jan, 2024 |
West Indies in Australia
AUS
vs
WI
02 Feb, 2024 |
West Indies in Australia
AUS
vs
WI
04 Feb, 2024 |
West Indies in Australia
AUS
vs
WI
Live TV
Loading