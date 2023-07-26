Manchester City Secure 2-1 Win over Bayern Munich in Pre-Season

Treble winners, Manchester City finished the Japan leg of their pre-season tour after securing a 2-1 victory over German champions Bayern Munich in Tokyo. Both sides named strong lineups for the match as they looked to provide an entertaining bout for the spectators at Japan National Stadium. The attendance record was broken as over 65 thousand people packed the stadium to watch the clash between European heavyweights and they did not disappoint. The teams were competitive and producing strong sides which proved to be an entertaining bout.

Youngster James McAtee opened the scoring after finishing the chance created by Rico Lewis and Julian Alvarez.

Leroy Sane came close to scoring after hitting the crossbar off a free kick 25 yards out. Kingsley Coman also had two chances to hit the net but was saved by Rico Lewis and Ederson respectively.

Bayern’s youngster, Mathys Tel managed to score the equalizer in the 81st minute but Laporte sealed the win for City.

City had made several changes to test different tactical approaches as well as give game time for the players.

Manchester City’s manager, Pep Guardiola shared his reaction to the game, “Two great teams. Every time we lose the ball in the positions, the pace that Bayern have is something incredible. It was a good test. No injuries. Minutes in our legs for the next weeks.”

Pep utilized youngster Rico Lewis in an advanced midfield role which saw him create goal-scoring chances as the likes of Kevin De Bruyne have been doing so. Rico had broken into the City side in the previous season’s pre-season tour in the United States and has been primarily utilized as a fullback for the side.

However, we are yet to see if Pep will utilize Rico in such a role once the competitive season kicks in.

He stated that the result was not important and thanked Tokyo as the side now heads to South Korea to play Atletico Madrid in the final pre-season friendly before facing Arsenal for the Community Shield. Manchester City will look to continue their winning ways as they managed to complete the treble and etch their name in the history books.