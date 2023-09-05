Manchester City to Face Club Leon or Urawa Red Diamonds at FIFA Club World Cup

European champions Manchester City will face either Mexico’s Club Leon or Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds in the Club World Cup semi-finals in December after Tuesday’s draw.

The UEFA Champions League winners and Copa Libertadores winners enter the competition at the semi-final stage. The final of the Copa Libertadores is to be held on November 4.

Al Ittihad will open the seven-team tournament against Auckland City, the champion of Oceania.

The winner will advance to face African champion Al Ahly of Egypt in the second round for a place in the semifinals against the champion of South America. The Copa Libertadores is currently at the semifinal stage featuring Boca Juniors of Argentina and Brazilian clubs Palmeiras, Fluminense and Internacional.

The final on December 22 will be played at the 62,000-seat King Abdullah Sports City, home of Al Ittihad.

Yaya Toure feels Manchester City will be eager to add the Club World Cup to their treble.

“With the treble, they will want one more again. I hope they are going to win and I want to see them in the final," Toure said.

Europe’s Champions League winner has won the Club World Cup in 15 of the past 16 editions. Only Chelsea lost in 2012 against Corinthians of Brazil.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Saudi soccer federation leader Yasser Almisehal, who is now a member of the ruling FIFA Council, attended the draw ceremony.

The tournament presenting sponsor is Visit Saudi, the tourism board that was resisted as a Women’s World Cup sponsor this year by co-hosts Australia and New Zealand.

The event will be the last Club World Cup in the current annual format before a 32-team version played every four years starts in June 2025. The inaugural host is the United States.

The path is set! Who will take home the #ClubWC? 🏆See you in December! 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/B8M7Y7xxI3 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 5, 2023

FIFA Club World Cup Draw:

First round: Al-Ittihad (KSA) v Auckland City (NZL), December 12

Quarter-finals: Al-Ahly (EGY) v Al-Ittihad/Auckland City; Club Leon (MEX) v Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN), both December 15

Semi-finals: Copa Libertadores winners v Al-Ahly/Al-Ittihad/Auckland City, December 18; Manchester City (ENG) v Club Leon/Urawa Red Diamonds, December 19

(With inputs from Agencies)