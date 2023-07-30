Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Live Football Streaming For Club Friendly Game: How to Watch Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Coverage on TV And Online

Treble winners Manchester City will go head-to-head against La Liga giants Atletico Madrid in a club-friendly clash on Sunday. Pep Guardiola’s side will be looking to build some momentum for the upcoming club season as they look to defend their crown as European champions and Premier League winners.

The clash between the two European superpowers will be hosted by the Seoul World Cup Stadium in South Korea on July 30. Atletico Madrid had a decent showing last season, finishing one point below Copa Del Rey champions Real Madrid. They will be hoping to shock the champions ahead of the next season.

Manchester City have already begun their preseason which saw them take on Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in their previous club friendly. The English side picked up a 2-1 win over the Germans with the winning goal coming from Aymeric Laporte. Manchester City made history last season by becoming only the second English side ever to win the treble. They would be hoping to repeat last year’s feat by getting a head start this season.

Atletico Madrid really haven’t caught the footballing headlines ever since their La Liga triumph back in 2020. Diego Simeone’s side have regularly featured in the top flight of Spanish football and Europe’s premier competitions but the team only managed to finish third in La Liga last season, without winning any silverware in other tournaments. They would be looking to change that in the upcoming season.

Manchester City are the favourites to pick up the win against Atletico Madrid but the Spanish dark horses are always known to strike when you least expect it.

Ahead of Sunday’s Club Friendly match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid; here is all you need to know:

What date Club Friendly match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid will be played?

The Club Friendly match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid will be played on July 30, Sunday.

Where will the Club Friendly match Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid be played?

The Club Friendly match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid will be played at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in South Korea.

What time will the Club Friendly match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid begin?

The Club Friendly match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid will start at 4:30 PM IST on July 30, Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Club Friendly match?

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid match will not be telecasted in India.

How do I watch Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Club Friendly match live streaming?

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid match will be streamed live on the Fancode app in India.

What are the Playing XIs of Manchester City and Atletico Madrid For the Club Friendly game?

Manchester City Playing XI: Ederson, Walker (C), Stones, Dias, Laporte, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Alvarez, Haaland

Atletico Madrid Probable XI: Ivo Grbic, Cesar Azpilicueta, Stefan Savic, Caglar Soyuncu, Javi Galan, Saul Nigez, Rodrigo De Paul, Koke, Samuel Lino, Antonine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata