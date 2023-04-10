Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Live Football Streaming For Champions League 2022-23: How to Watch Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Coverage on TV And Online

Manchester City are set to host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final fixtures. The face-off between two European powerhouses is slated to take place on April 12 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Both teams put up a dominating performance in the earlier round of the knockout stage. In the Round of 16, Manchester City had RB Leipzig as their opponent and Pep Guardiola’s boys thrashed the German club with an aggregate of 8-1.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich clashed against Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint Germain in the last round. The Bundesliga giants showed their defensive masterclass, conceding no goal in the two-leg meeting. Bayern scored a crucial away goal in the first leg before increasing the lead by two more in the home game. Thomas Tuchel, who has recently replaced Julian Nagelsmann to become the boss, will try to get the best out of the match as it will be his first Champions League assignment with the new club.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich will be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich will take place on April 12, Wednesday.

Where will the Champions League 2022-23 match Manchester City vs Bayern Munich be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

What time will the Champions League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich begin?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Champions League 2022-23 match?

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Champions League 2022-23 match?

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich Possible Starting XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson, Akanji, Ruben Dias, Ake, Stones, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish, Haaland

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting Line-up: Sommer, Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies, Goretzka, Kimmich, Sane, Musiala, Coman, Muller

