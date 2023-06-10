Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Football Streaming For Champions League Final: How to Watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan Coverage on TV And Online

Manchester City will be aiming to lift the Champions League for the very first time when they take the field against Inter Milan in the final on Sunday. This season’s Champions League final is scheduled to be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Pep Guardiola’s men will try not to repeat the 2021 final they had against Chelsea and they will look forward to registering their names in the history books with the trophy this time.

A win this weekend will help Manchester City in securing a historic treble. If Manchester City manage to get the better of their Italian opponents in the final this time then they will become only the second English side to win all three major trophies in a season.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, have faith in the winning mentality of their head coach Simone Inzaghi. The Nerazzurri will be aiming to win their fourth Champions League title this season. But defeating this Manchester City side will certainly be a daunting task and Inter Milan are very much aware of the threats posed by the Etihad-based outfit.

When will the Manchester City vs Inter Milan, Champions League Final match be played?

The Champions League Final between Manchester City and Inter Milan will be played on June 11, Sunday.

Where will the Manchester City vs Inter Milan, Champions Leagues Final match be played?

Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium will host the final of the Champions League between Manchester City and Inter Milan.

At what time will the Manchester City vs Inter Milan, Champions League Final match start?

The final of the Champions League between Manchester City and Inter Milan will start at 12.30 am IST.

How to live stream Manchester City vs Inter Milan, Champions League final match?

Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Champions League Final between Manchester City and Inter Milan on the SonyLIV app and website.

How to watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan, the Champions League Final match on TV?

The final of the Champions League between Manchester City and Inter Milan can be viewed on Sony Sports Network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Manchester City and Inter Milan for the Champions League Final?

Inter Milan: Andre Onana, Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolo Barella, Federico Dimarco, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Manchester City: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, John Stones, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland