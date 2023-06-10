Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: Pep Guardiola in Search of European Glory, MCI vs INT

Read more

Manchester City have secured two titles in the ongoing season as they go in search of a historic treble. An achievement that hasn’t been accomplished by any other English side barring arch-rivals, Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United.

Guardiola, who hasn’t managed to win the European title since leaving his beloved Barcelona, and will be looking to brush aside that record as the English side head into the summit clash of the premier title UEFA has on offer in terms of club football.

Inter will try to rain on Guardiola’s plans as head coach Inzaghi’s determination and mettle will be tested to the highest extent possible by the Spaniard’s men.

When will the Manchester City vs Inter Milan, Champions League Final match be played?

The Champions League Final between Manchester City and Inter Milan will be played on June 11, Sunday.

Where will the Manchester City vs Inter Milan, Champions Leagues Final match be played?

Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium will host the final of the Champions League between Manchester City and Inter Milan.

At what time will the Manchester City vs Inter Milan, Champions League Final match start?

The final of the Champions League between Manchester City and Inter Milan will start at 12.30 am IST.

How to live stream Manchester City vs Inter Milan, Champions League final match?

Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Champions League Final between Manchester City and Inter Milan on the SonyLIV app and website.

How to watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan, the Champions League Final match on TV?

The final of the Champions League between Manchester City and Inter Milan can be viewed on Sony Sports Network in India.