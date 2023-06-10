Manchester City vs Inter Milan Live Score, UEFA Champions League Final Updates: Pep Guardiola in Search of European Glory, MCI vs INT

Live now
Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 23:43 IST
Istanbul, Turkey
The highly anticipated final of the UEFA Champions League is upon us as Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City take on Simeone Inzaghi’s Inter Milan in Istanbul on Sunday.
The English Champions have steamrolled their way to the finals of the elite European competition, which they desperately seek to win as it has been a focal objective of the project ever since the takeover of the Manchester-based club by the club’s Middle Eastern owners.
Inter have reached the stage of the champagne tournament for the first time since Jose Mourinho led them to continental glory all the way back in the year Read More
Simeone Inzaghi sets up with a5 men at the back as he deploys a 5-3-2 formation.
A look at Inter’s set-up… 🧐#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/Sgu60Wpm5g
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 10, 2023
Pep Guardiola has opted to start with a 3-2-4-1 formation as Erling Haaland starts at up top as expected.
How Man City shape up… 👇#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/42u72a3It8
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 10, 2023
Inter Milan start off the final without their star striker Romelu Lukaku.
⚫🔵 Inter ✔️#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/DeenkPEEV0
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 10, 2023
Pep Guardiola has opted to start Nathan Ake instead of Kyle Walker, which turns out to be the only change he has made to the line up that decimated Real Madrid in the semifinal.
🔵 Man City ✔️#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/ntIlQWf0QL
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 10, 2023
Hello and welcome to our LIVE streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2023 Final between Manchester City and Inter Milan in Istanbul, Turkey.
Manchester City have secured two titles in the ongoing season as they go in search of a historic treble. An achievement that hasn’t been accomplished by any other English side barring arch-rivals, Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United.
Guardiola, who hasn’t managed to win the European title since leaving his beloved Barcelona, and will be looking to brush aside that record as the English side head into the summit clash of the premier title UEFA has on offer in terms of club football.
Inter will try to rain on Guardiola’s plans as head coach Inzaghi’s determination and mettle will be tested to the highest extent possible by the Spaniard’s men.
When will the Manchester City vs Inter Milan, Champions League Final match be played?
The Champions League Final between Manchester City and Inter Milan will be played on June 11, Sunday.
Where will the Manchester City vs Inter Milan, Champions Leagues Final match be played?
Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium will host the final of the Champions League between Manchester City and Inter Milan.
At what time will the Manchester City vs Inter Milan, Champions League Final match start?
The final of the Champions League between Manchester City and Inter Milan will start at 12.30 am IST.
How to live stream Manchester City vs Inter Milan, Champions League final match?
Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Champions League Final between Manchester City and Inter Milan on the SonyLIV app and website.
How to watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan, the Champions League Final match on TV?
The final of the Champions League between Manchester City and Inter Milan can be viewed on Sony Sports Network in India.