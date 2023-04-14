Manchester City vs Leicester City Live Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Manchester City vs Leicester City Coverage on TV And Online

Manchester City will aim to reduce the gap with table-toppers Arsenal when they take the field against Leicester City on Saturday, April 15. The Premier League fixture between Manchester City and Leicester City will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

The two teams had last faced each other in October 2022 and Manchester City emerged victorious in the contest by one goal to nil. Defending champions Manchester City will now head into the game after winning their last nine matches across all competitions.

With 67 points from 29 matches, Pep Guardiola’s men are placed in second position in the Premier League standings. Leicester City, on the other hand, have not succeeded in registering a point in their last three matches.

After claiming seven wins so far in this season’s Premier League, relegation-threatened Leicester City now occupy the 19th spot in the standings.

When will the Manchester City vs Leicester City, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City will be played on April 15, Saturday.

Where will the Manchester City vs Leicester City, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Aat what time will the Manchester City vs Leicester City, Premier League 2022-23 match start?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City will begin at 10:00 pm IST.

How to live stream Manchester City vs Leicester City, Premier League 2022-23 match?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar in India.

How to watch Manchester City vs Leicester City, Premier League 2022-23 match on TV?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Manchester City and Leicester City?

Manchester City predicted starting line-up: Ederson Moraes, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Rodri, John Stones, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland

Leicester City predicted starting line-up: Daniel Iversen, Timothy Castagne, Daniel Amartey, Wout Faes, Victor Kristiansen, Boubakary Soumare, Wilfred Ndidi, Ricardo Pereira, James Maddison, Tete, Jamie Vardy

