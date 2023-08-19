Manchester City vs Newcastle United Live Football Streaming For Premier League Match: How to Watch Manchester City vs Newcastle United Coverage on TV And Online

Manchester City will face Newcastle United in their second Premier League game of the season this weekend. The reigning league and European champions will be looking to defend their crown in the ongoing campaign. They are already off to a great start having picked up a league victory.

Etihad Stadium will host the Premier League clash on August 20. Newcastle United enjoyed a good club campaign last season that saw them finish fourth in the league and reach the finals of the Carabao Cup. The club will surely be eyeing some silverware this season.

Manchester City just beat Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup final. After drawing the game 1-1, City sealed the victory 5-4 on penalties. Cole Palmer was City’s sole goalscorer in the fixture. In their first Premier League game, City beat Burnley in a 3-0 affair. Erling Haaland continued his brilliant form scoring two goals in the first half of the match.

Newcastle United currently sit on top of the Premier League table after scoring five goals past Aston Villa in their opening fixture. Alexander Isak scored a sensational brace in the game, helping his side to a dominant victory.

Despite Newcastle United’s brilliant form, Manchester City remain the favourites for the weekend’s league clash. We would have to wait until Sunday to find out if Newcastle have what it takes to topple the treble champions.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City be played?

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City will be played on August 20, Sunday.

Where will the Premier League match Manchester City vs Newcastle United be played?

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City will be played at Etihad Stadium.

At what time will the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City begin?

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City will start at 12:30 AM IST on August 20, Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester City vs Newcastle United Premier League match?

Manchester City vs Newcastle United match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Select Network in India.

How do I watch Manchester City vs Newcastle United Premier League match live streaming?

Manchester City vs Newcastle United match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app in India.

What are the Probable XIs of Newcastle United and Manchester City For the Premier League game?

Newcastle United Probable XI: Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Manchester City Probable XI: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Josko Gvardiol, Phil Foden, Rodri, Mateo Kovacic, Cole Palmer, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish