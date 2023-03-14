Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Champions League 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester City is set to host RB Leipzig for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 fixtures. After the first leg between these two ended in a draw, both teams are standing in the same position. Hence, a victory in the favour of any side will take them to the quarterfinals. The return leg between City and Leipzig is slated to take place on March 15 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The English club will start a step forward than the German unit thanks to the away goal, scored by Riyad Mahrez in the earlier battle. Leipzig put on a great show in the previous game as well with Josko Givardiol bringing them back to the contest with a 70-minute strike.

Manchester City have been in tremendous form as they emerged victorious in their last three Premier League appearances. In the latest one, Pep Guardiola’s boys defeated Crystal Palace with Erling Haaland converting a late penalty. However, they are still trailing behind Arsenal in the league table, just five points shy of the Gunners. On the other hand, RB Leipzig are coming off a 3-0 win against Monchengladbach in their last Bundesliga outing. The commanding win can act as a huge confidence boost for Marco Rose’s side.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig will be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig will take place on March 15, Wednesday.

Where will the Champions League 2022-23 match Manchester City vs RB Leipzig be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

What time will the Champions League 2022-23 match Manchester City vs RB Leipzig begin?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Champions League 2022-23 match?

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Champions League 2022-23 match?

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig match will be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Possible Starting XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

RB Leipzig Predicted Starting Line-up: Blaswich, Henrichs, Orban, Gvardiol, Halstenberg, Laimer, Haidara, Szoboszlai, Forsberg, Werner, Silva

Read all the Latest Sports News here