Man City vs Real Madrid LIVE: Bernardo Silva Gives Man City 1-0 Lead, 2-1 on Aggregate

Live now
Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 01:07 IST
Manchester
Manchester City vs Real Madrid LIVE: Manchester City are all set to host Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Thursday, May 18 as both clubs look to enter the UEFA Champions League final. These two sides locked horns in the first of the semifinal tie last week at the Santiago Bernabeu although the match ended in a 1-1 draw courtesy of brilliant long-range goals from Vinicius Junior and Kevin de Bruyne.
The two coaches, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola are very well aware of each other’s tactics, and just like the first leg, tonight’s clash also promises to be an epic encounter. The defending Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Oh my my! Toni Kroos hits the crossbar with a stunning attempt! Madrid get a corner, Vinicius cuts it back for Benzema who feeds Kroos whose attempt rattles the bar, Ederson was there but the ball was hit with such ferocious speed!
Real Madrid finally able to string together some passes, Rodrygo reaches near Vinicius Junior and unleashed Benzema who can’t catch the ball, Ederson comes to collect.
Not the start Real Madrid would have wanted in this Champions League semifinal second-leg. Haaland fires wide after an intricate play, meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are still looking shaky. They are trailing 0-1 now, another big Madrid comeback perhaps?
Goal! Thibaut Courtois is beaten at last! Massive breakthrough, Kevin de Bruyne feeds Bernardo Silva who beat Courtois from close range and finally the deadlock in broken, Manchester City lead 1-0! It’s 2-1 on aggregate, bring it on Real Madrid say the City faithful.
The Belgian goalkeeper has kept it 0-0. Thibaut Courtois take a bow! Real Madrid are level somehow, crosses being fed back to back and Thibaut is keeping it all out. Another delivery aimed at Haaland, his headed effort is kept out with a big one-handed save from Thibaut!
Kevin de Bruyne fires his free-kick wide. The Belgian was trying to catch his compatriot Thibaut Courtois off the guard, but couldn’t get his set piece on the goal. City continue to dominate the possession.
Jack Grealish delivers a sumptous cross to Erling Haaland, the Norwegian aims at the goal and Thibaut Courtois makes a point blank save. The Belgian is proving to be difference yet again, goal line clearance from Alaba. Madrid survive somehow.
John Stones takes aim but can’t keep the shot in the frame, shot goes narrowly wide. Manchester City are bossing the possession, Madrid defending in numbers.
Erling Haaland almost nearly puts Man City ahead, he latches onto the ball but cuts in back, beating Courtois but none of his teammates is there to put the ball into the back of the net. Rodri meanwhile lashes wide after creating a pocket of space, Madrid looking shaky early on.
Manchester City bossing possession early on, Kevin de Bruyne floats in a teasing cross for Erling Haaland, but Eder Militao is there to clear the lines, Madrid a little sloppy in possession.
Manchester City get us underway, kicking off in their famous blue strip, attacking left to right. Madrid in their changes black strip, attacking right to left.
Live action is set to begin shortly, both teams are currently in the tunnel, the Champions League anthem to follow up very soon. Stay tuned, it’s going to be a massive occasion. Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Pep Guardiola vs Carlo Ancelotti, Erling Haaland vs Karim Benzema. Quite an occasion.
Manchester City are well alive in three competitions, the treble is on, Real Madrid on the other hand have already lifted the Copa del Rey title, they can only win the double, but the prospect of winning a record 15th Champions League title is what keeping the Los Blancos buzzing. Which of these two sides will etch their names in the history books? We shall find out very soon.
It’s all square, nothing to choose from between the two sides who have won 3 games each in the Champions League against each other. 3 matches between them have ended in draws including the game last week, although Madrid did win the all-important second leg last season with two late goals from Rodrygo to help the Los Blancos turn it around against City.
The match between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be decided by the key battles all over the pitch. Grealish vs Carvajal, Vinicius Jr vs Kyle Walkes, Erling Haaland vs Eder Militao, whichever team wins these small battles all over the pitch is likely to join Inter in the Champions League final.
Pep Guardiola makes no changes to his playing XI from the last week, why change what’s not broken?
Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Stones, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish, Haaland
Eduardo Camavinga starts, after picking up an injury against Getafe, the Frenchman was doubtful but he starts, and Eder Militao is also back into the Real Madrid playing XI.
Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga, Valverde, Kroos, Modric, Rodygo, Benzema, Vini Jr.
Welcome to the live coverage of UEFA Champions League semifinal between Manchester City and Real Madrid. Both teams are currently level 1-1 on aggregate and with Inter Milan already into the final, tonight we shall find out who among these two behemoths joins them and books their ticket to Istanbul.
On the other hand, Man City are chasing a treble this season and while they have yet to lift any silverware so far this campaign, Guardila’s side are well placed in the Premier League to defend their league crown and will lock horns with Manchester United in the FA Cup final later this month. The Sky Blues come into this fixture on the back of a 3-0 win over Everton.
As far as team news is concerned, Ancelotti’s men have been dealt a massive blow as Eduardo Camavinga was injured against Getafe and the Frenchman has rarely put a foot wrong ever since he started playing at left-back. Real Madrid would be hoping that the teenager can recover in time, otherwise, David Alaba is likely to start as full-back while the La Liga giants are set to welcome Eder Miltao for the second leg after he served a suspension during the previous clash in the Spanish capital.
For Manchester City, there are no injury concerns and Guardiola is likely to field a full-strength playing XI with the onus on Erling Haaland to score goals after being kept at bay by Madrid’s defence in the first leg.