Man City vs Real Madrid LIVE: Bernardo Silva Gives Man City 1-0 Lead, 2-1 on Aggregate

champs, Los Blancos come into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 win over Getafe, but they surrendered the La Liga title to Barcelona. Having won the Copa del Rey already, after beating Osasuna, Madrid will want to end the campaign on a high by winning what would be an unprecedented 15th Champions League title.

On the other hand, Man City are chasing a treble this season and while they have yet to lift any silverware so far this campaign, Guardila’s side are well placed in the Premier League to defend their league crown and will lock horns with Manchester United in the FA Cup final later this month. The Sky Blues come into this fixture on the back of a 3-0 win over Everton.

As far as team news is concerned, Ancelotti’s men have been dealt a massive blow as Eduardo Camavinga was injured against Getafe and the Frenchman has rarely put a foot wrong ever since he started playing at left-back. Real Madrid would be hoping that the teenager can recover in time, otherwise, David Alaba is likely to start as full-back while the La Liga giants are set to welcome Eder Miltao for the second leg after he served a suspension during the previous clash in the Spanish capital.

For Manchester City, there are no injury concerns and Guardiola is likely to field a full-strength playing XI with the onus on Erling Haaland to score goals after being kept at bay by Madrid’s defence in the first leg.