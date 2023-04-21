Manchester City vs Sheffield United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FA Cup 2022-23 semi-final Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester City and Sheffield United will cross swords in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday, April 22. Manchester City secured their place in the semis with an easy 6-0 win over Burnley last month. They also earned a draw against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, extending their unbeaten run to 15 fixtures across different tournaments. Pep Guardiola’s men will be keen to ensure their place in the FA Cup finals. But their journey may not be easy.

Sheffield United have proved their mettle on several occasions in the competition. They reached the semis on the back of a 3-2 victory over the Blackburn Rovers. Sheffield United have the advantage over City in the FA Cup. Sheffield have defeated City four times in the FA Cup. City have been unable to score a win against The Blades in the Cup.

Ahead of the FA Cup semi-final between Manchester City and Sheffield United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FA Cup semi-final match between Manchester City and Sheffield United be played?

The FA Cup semi-final match between Manchester City and Sheffield United will take place on April 22.

Where will the FA Cup semi-final match between Manchester City and Sheffield United be played?

The FA Cup semi-final match between Manchester City and Sheffield United will be played at Wembley Stadium.

At what time will the FA Cup semi-final match between Manchester City and Sheffield United begin?

The FA Cup semi-final match between Manchester City and Sheffield United will begin at 9:15 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FA Cup semi-final match between Manchester City and Sheffield United?

The FA Cup semi-final between Manchester City and Sheffield United will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Sheffield United FA Cup semi-final match?

The Manchester City and Sheffield United FA Cup semi-final match can be live streamed at the Sony LIV app.

Possible Starting XI:

Manchester City: Stefan Ortega, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish, Julian Alvarez

Sheffield United: Wes Foderingham, Anel Ahmedhodzic, George Baldock, Jack Robinson, John Egan, Jayden Bogle, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, Tommy Doyle, Iliman Ndiaye, Oliver McBernie McBurnie

