Manchester City vs West Ham United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Match Live

Manchester City will be keen to displace Arsenal from the summit of the points table when they host minnows West Ham United on Thursday. The Citizens were at the top of the table for many weeks. However, the Gunners had climbed to the top, courtesy of their 3-1 win against Chelsea. City’s Kevin de Bruyne remains a doubt for the match. However, Pep Guardiola’s side are pretty much invincible in their own backyard, the Etihad Stadium. Furthermore, City have won 13 of their past 14 league and cup and are currently on an eight-match Premier League winning streak. Manchester City will be confident of securing maximum points against West Ham on Thursday.

On the other hand, West Ham are languishing in 15th place on the table and remain in danger of relegation. Plus their record against teams currently in the top six is woeful.

Ahead of the match between Manchester City and West Ham United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Manchester City and West Ham United be played?

The match between Manchester City and West Ham United will be played on May 4.

Where will the match between Manchester City and West Ham United be played?

The match between Manchester City and West Ham United will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

What time will the match between Manchester City and West Ham United begin?

The match between Manchester City and West Ham United will begin at 12:30 am IST, on May 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Manchester City and West Ham United?

The match between Manchester City and West Ham United will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Manchester City and West Ham United?

The match between Manchester City and West Ham United will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Manchester City Probable Starting Line-up: Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Alvarez, Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland

West Ham United Probable Starting Line-up: Lukasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal, Kehrer, Nayef Aguerd, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Creswell, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio

