Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy Claimed He 'Slept With 10,000 Women'

A jury has heard that Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy raped a young woman and then told her that “it’s fine, I’ve had sex with 10,000 women.” The Manchester City defender is at the centre of several rape allegations. Mendy is accused of attacking the woman, then 24.

The alleged incident had taken place at Mendy’s mansion in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire, in October last year. The French footballer is also facing one more charge of an attempted rape of another woman in 2018. The footballer, however, denied all the charges. Stephen Everett, the judge, informed the jury that Mendy was found not guilty of the allegation by the other woman after the trial which came to an end earlier this year in January.

“Benjamin Mendy is a footballer who was under contract to Manchester City FC. He would have parties and social gatherings at his home, The Spinney, in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire. He would have both male and female guests at his social gatherings. It is the prosecution case that on two occasions Mr Mendy took advantage of two of his female guests. On one occasion he tried to have forced sex with a female guest, woman A. On another occasion he raped a female guest in one of his bedrooms, woman B,” Benjamin Aina KC, prosecuting, reportedly said.

Mendy was signed by Manchester City in July 2017. The club paid more than £52 million, making him the most expensive defender in football history at the time. The transfer was widely seen as a very ambitious signing. He went on to win three Premier League titles with the English club. He also won two FA Cups and one FA Community Shield during his four years at the blue side of Manchester.

Mendy has so far managed to represent Manchester City on 75 occasions. Mendy has two goals to his name in the Manchester City jersey. Before joining Manchester City, Mendy had plied his trade for French football teams Monaco and Marseille. He represented Monaco in 39 matches. Mendy took part in more than 100 matches for Marseille. In the international football, Mendy has till now donned the French jersey 10 times.