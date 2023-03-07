Manchester City's Jack Grealish Signs Record Sponsorship Deal With Puma

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish has once again managed to sign a record-breaking contract. It is being learnt that the English midfielder has secured a mouth-watering sponsorship deal with Puma.

A report published by The Telegraph claims that the brand-new agreement with the German manufacturer is a record-breaking boot deal for a British sportsperson.

ALSO READ| ‘Fans Suffering Like the Rest of Us’, Says Chelsea Boss Graham Potter Ahead of Borussia Dortmund UCL Clash

Grealish, who had worn Nike boots throughout his career, will now reportedly earn more than the deals that English striker Harry Kane and former Real Madrid striker Gareth Bale had.

Grealish is expected to wear Puma Future Ultimate football boots. The official Twitter handle of Puma made the announcement on Monday. “We’re delighted to announce that Jack Grealish is a Puma. Welcome to the family Jack,” the company tweeted.

https://twitter.com/Pumafootball/status/1632652749429960705?s=20

Jack Grealish has been sporting the new boots since the Premier League match against Bournemouth on February 25. Grealish, who is already an ambassador of popular brands such as Gucci, Bose headphones and Airwayz, recently opened up on his partnership with Puma.

“For me, Puma felt like a perfect fit. They have an amazing history in football and have worked with some of the world’s greatest players. I am delighted to join the family and to be a Puma 2 Future athlete. I am at home on the pitch and want to express myself, which is something I like about the brand, they do things differently and have a great outlook on football,” the 27-year-old was quoted as saying by The Sun.

Previously, Jack Grealish became the most expensive footballer in the history of the Premier League after Manchester City signed him in 2021. Grealish set the record after moving to the Etihad-based outfit from Aston Villa. The defending Premier League champions had reportedly signed him for £100million.

Jack Grealish left Aston Villa after scoring 32 goals in 212 matches. However, his much-talked-about move to Manchester City has not proved to be quite fruitful. The Birmingham-born has found the back of the net nine times for Manchester City. In this season’s Premier League, Grealish has recorded three goals and four assists so far.

Read all the Latest Sports News here