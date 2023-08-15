Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne to Miss UEFA Super Cup vs Sevilla Due to Injury

Kevin De Bruyne has been left out of Manchester City’s squad for the UEFA Super Cup game with Sevilla after the midfielder suffered another hamstring injury in the opening league game of the season.

The Belgium international left the field in the 36th minute of City’s 3-0 win at Burnley on Friday.

De Bruyne had also limped off in the Champions League final two months ago with a hamstring injury and Guardiola said it was a recurrence of that problem.

“Yes he is injured again. Same issue (as last season) he told me. So that is a problem. We need to go back and reflect with the medical team," Guardiola had told Sky Sports.

“He was feeling really good and playing really good in the first minutes. But unfortunately he is injured again. Maybe (he shouldn’t have started), but what happens in the first 15 minutes could also have come in the 50th, 65th or 70th."

Guardiola named a 22-man squad for the UEFA Super Cup game which takes place in Athens on Wednesday. The game is played between last season’s Champions League and Europa League winners.

Pep Guardiola has named a 22-man squad for Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Sevilla in Athens.

City will train at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium on Tuesday before taking part in the showpiece occasion for the first time in their history.

Manchester City Squad:

Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Mateo Kovacic, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Aymeric Laporte, Rodrigo, Stefan Ortega Moreno, Julian Alvarez, Sergio Gomez, Josko Gvardiol, Manuel Akanji, Ederson, Maximo Perrone, Scott Carson, Phil Foden, Oscar Bobb, Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis, James McAtee

(With inputs from Agencies)