Manchester City's Pep Guardiola Named LMA, Premier League Manager of the Year

Pep Guardiola was named the League Managers Association (LMA) and Premier League Manager of the Year on Tuesday after guiding Manchester City to the Premier League title.

Guardiola led City to their fifth league crown in six seasons, with three matches to spare and ended the season five points ahead of second-placed Arsenal.

In their 38 league games this term, Man City won 28 and scored a remarkable 94 goals, more than any other side in Europe’s major leagues.

A historic Treble is now a possibility as City face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3 and Inter in the Champions League final on June 10.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in me being named LMA Manager of the Year,” Guardiola said in a club statement.

“First of all, I want to share it with my fellow nominees. They have all done an incredible job this season.

“This trophy is not normally awarded for how good a manager you are, but for what you win. I am at an incredible football club and without all of the support that I have had throughout my time here, this would not have been possible.

“Of course, I also want to thank all of the players for the incredible job that they have done to help us this season,” he added.

Manchester City Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “Pep is a master of his craft and totally deserves this recognition. Every single day his total focus is on ensuring Manchester City are the best they can be on and off the pitch.

“He sets incredibly high standards and has raised the level of this football club. His mentality and dedication have made City better, there is no doubt about that.

“The success he has had this season is clear, but the style of football has, once again, been exceptional. I want to say a huge congratulations to Pep and his staff.”

Everyone at Manchester City would like to send their congratulations to Pep on this well-deserved award."

Guardiola saw off competition from Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi, Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe, Burnley’s Vincent Kompany and Plymouth Argyle’s Steven Schumacher to win the LMA award.

Kompany and Schumacher claimed the Championship and League One manager of the year awards respectively as Leyton Orient’s Richie Wellens won the League Two award.

Lauren Smith, who won the league with Bristol City, won the Women’s Championship award.

The 73-year-old former Scotland, Celtic and Manchester United midfielder Lou Macari was awareded with the inaugural John Duncan Award, which recognises outstanding achievement, for running a homeless shelter in Stoke.

(With inputs from Agencies)