Home » Football » Manchester City's Rodri Named UEFA Champions League Player of the Season
1-MIN READ

Manchester City's Rodri Named UEFA Champions League Player of the Season

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 06:24 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Rodri scored the winning goal as City lifted the trophy for the first time when they beat Inter Milan 1-0 in Saturday's final. (Image: Champions League/Twitter)

Rodri scored the winning goal as City lifted the trophy for the first time when they beat Inter Milan 1-0 in Saturday's final. (Image: Champions League/Twitter)

Rodri appeared in all but one of City's Champions League matches, scoring twice

Manchester City midfielder Rodri was named the Champions League’s Player of the Season by UEFA on Sunday after a stellar 2022-23 campaign.

The 26-year-old Spain international scored the winning goal as City lifted the trophy for the first time when they beat Inter Milan 1-0 in Saturday’s final.

Rodri appeared in all but one of City’s Champions League matches, scoring twice. He delivered a standout performance in the final, earning the Player of the Match award.

Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was named the Champions League’s Young Player of the Season, capping a remarkable campaign for the 22-year-old Georgian.

Kvaratskhelia won the league title with Napoli and also claimed Serie A’s Player of the Season award earlier this month.

Team of the season:

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Defenders: Kyle Walker (Man City), Ruben Dias (Man City), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Federico Dimarco (Inter)

Midfielders: John Stones (Man City), Kevin De Bruyne (Man City), Rodri (Man City)

Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Man City), Erling Haaland (Man City), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
