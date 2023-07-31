Manchester United Pen 10 Year Contract Extension With Adidas in Deal Worth 900 Million Euros

English giants Manchester United announced a 10-year extension on their partnership with German superbrand and kit sponsor Adidas in a deal worth around the 900 Million Euro mark.

United’s deal with the German sportswear brand as its official uniform supplier runs to 2035 and “has a minimum cash guarantee of 900 million pounds, subject to certain adjustments,” the team said.

The extension signed between two of the biggest names in the world of sport is the most lucrative in Premier League history.

Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden expressed his delight with the continuing partnership of the German brand with one of the most known names on the planet.

“It is very natural for us to continue our cooperation. We will combine tradition and innovation to please both the players and the fans,” Gulden said.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with one of the most iconic clubs in football,” the three stripes’ CEO added.

Adidas supplied United’s uniform from 1980-1992 and the partnership started again at the beginning of the 2015-16 season.

The 20-time English top-flight champions are experiencing a renaissance under the stewardship of Dutch coach Erik ten Hag ad managed to exceed expectations in the previous season as they finished third in the league to secure a spot for themselves in the coveted continental tournament, UEFA Champions League.

The 53-year-old also lifted his first piece of silverware as the boss of the Manchester side with the English League Cup triumph over Newcastle United in February.

The bumper deal for the club’s single biggest source of revenue provides some stability at a time when the fabled club is up for sale, with United’s American owners, The Galzers, weighing up offers from Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and English businessman Jim Ratcliffe, in a prolonged sale saga that has irked a large number of fans.

United begin their upcoming Premier League campaign against Wolves on the 15th of August.