Manchester United Announce Mason Mount Signing From Chelsea

Manchester United have officially announced the signing of England midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea. After weeks of negotiations both teams finally reached an agreement on the big transfer as Manchester United announced their first signing of the season.

Mount joined Chelsea at the young age of 6 and was part of their academy. He has made 279 club appearances, scoring 58 goals and contributing 53 assists. The talented midfielder won the Champions League title with Chelsea in 2020-21 season.

He was also named Chelsea’s Player of the Year for both the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons.

It was not an ideal last season for him at Chelsea as he played 24 league games, scoring three goals and making two assists, as the season was hampered by a pelvic injury.

Mason Mount said: “It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career. Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining, and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies.

“Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here.

“I am hugely ambitious; I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United.”

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United and Chelsea signed documents on Tuesday for £55m plus £5m add-ons. The English midfielder has signed with the Red Devils until June 2028 with an option until 2029.