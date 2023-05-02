Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag Comments After Casemiro-Bruno Fernandes Spat

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro was impressive in the 1-0 win against Aston Villa on Sunday. The Brazilian was also in the news for an on-field spat with stand-in captain Bruno Fernandes. Casemiro didn’t seem to be too impressed with Bruno’s performance and ended up exchanging some words. The Portuguese creator did score the winning goal to grab a much-needed win. Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag talked about the spat in his post-match interview and insisted that the club values Casemiro’s leadership skills.

Casemiro holding Bruno accountable for stupidly losing the ball with 20 seconds left, we almost conceded at the death because of it. Elite MENTALITY!!! pic.twitter.com/A2gnxPHm5l— Responsible Father of Three!!! 🇿🇦 (@AndileMlondo) April 30, 2023

“I think that in every season you see nobody is always playing brilliant, he played such a high level, some games with suspension his rhythm is broken and he had to get back. On Sunday it was Casemiro we’ve seen all season, he brings so much organisation, composure, determination and his leadership is so important, others go with him. We saw a determined and passionate team in the second half,” Erik ten Hag said.

Casemiro found it a bit difficult to regain the momentum since making his on-field return from the latest suspension. The 31-year-old had to miss eight games since January due to suspensions. Casemiro, the winner of five Champions League trophies with Real Madrid, left the Los Blancos to join Manchester United last summer. He has so far played 44 matches for the OId Trafford-based outfit. Casemiro currently has five goals to his name as a Manchester United player.

With three shots and two interceptions, Casemiro came up with a stunning game in Manchester United midfield against Aston Villa on Sunday. Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes scored the solitary goal of the fixture to earn full three points for his side. Casemiro secured a vital header in the match to help Bruno in finding the back of the net.

The 1-0 win helped Manchester United in moving seven points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. The Erik ten Hag-coached side, with 63 points under their belt, are currently placed in fourth position in the Premier League standings. In their next assignment, Manchester United will be up against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday in the domestic league.

