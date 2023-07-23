WATCH: Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho Find the Net in Manchester United's Win Over Arsenal in USA Friendly

Manchester United earned a well-deserved 2-0 win over Premier League rivals Arsenal at the MetLife Stadium in the USA during their pre-season tour of the North American nation on Sunday.

United skipper Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring on the day before Jadon Sancho put Erik ten Hag’s men two up in the first 45 minutes and held on to win the exhibition game against the Gunners.

The match was off to a good start as both teams displayed intent to seize the lead, but it was United that managed to get the scoreboard ticking in the 30th minute as Fernandes’ left-footed attempt from a long way out bounced in front of Arsenal custodian Aaron Ramsdale, who got a hand to the ball but couldn’t keep it out of the net as United established an advantage.

This angle of Bruno Fernandes’ goal vs. Arsenal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ToXdBrd7gw— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 22, 2023

Seven minutes later United winger Sancho took advantage of a blunder from Arsenal stopper back Gabriel Magalhaes, who let the ball through between his legs following a wild swing at an attempted clearance.

Sancho latched on to the ball and sent the roofing of the net bulging with a powerful strike from inside the danger area to double United’s advantage before the break.

This is the real Sancho we all know, scary hours ahead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vb6MSzlvpu— - (@Clinical_sancho) July 22, 2023

United boss ten Hag decided to shake things up in the second period as he rolled out a near-completely new team for the second period as the Red Devils managed to hold on to their lead to win the game.

An exhibition penalty shootout was held at the end of the game, despite having found a clear winner in the regulation time frame for the amusement of the American audience gathered in New Jersey on matchday.

United topped their brilliant performance on the day with a 5-3 win over Mikel Arteta’s men in the inconsequential shootout to wrap up a fine performance on the day.