Manchester United Contemplating Letting Go Of Mason Greenwood In Light Of Massive Public Backlash: Reports

Owing to massive backlash from their supporters and football fans alike, Manchester United have reportedly decided to remove Mason Greenwood from their club squad, according to latest reports.

Mason Greenwood has been suspended from the club since being arrested in January 2022 and subsequently charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. All charges against the player were dropped in February of this year leaving the club to conduct an internal investigation to decide whether to reincorporate the player into the first team squad.

In recent times, the Red Devils has angered supporters, spectators and even politicians alike with their delayed response to the situation with respect to Greenwood’s position in the club.

Really disappointed at how United have handled this. They should be focused on making the correct decision, speaking up in support of victims of domestic abuse & sexual assault, and acting with integrity. The club must realise this isn’t a PR crisis it’s about doing what’s right. https://t.co/islZrw8BLb— Andrew Western MP (@AndrewHWestern) August 18, 2023

Tempers started to flare even more among supporters even more when reports of club players and officials being in favour of Greenwood’s reintegration into the side arose. So much so that rumors arose about some Manchester United employees considering quitting and going on strike in case Mason Greenwood returns to the first-team.

Manchester United’s plan to bring back Mason Greenwood was so advanced that the club even prepared documents outlining the type of images that should be taken of the player during training sessions and planned how manager Erik ten Hag should handle questions during an anticipated media storm.

According to The Athletic, the club’s preparations for Greenwood’s return is said to have included an assessment of the expected sentiment of external figures, listing individual football pundits, journalists and politicians and stating whether they would be for or against Greenwood’s reintegration.

However, following the continued backlash and displeasure from fans, latest reports from the UK claim that the Red Devils will not be bringing the former England international back, and that they are now “rapidly rewriting statements" that had allegedly been prepared in advance.

What remains to be heard or seen though is how the club is officially going to approach the situation and their final decision to be announced.