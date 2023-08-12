Manchester United Delays Decision Regarding Mason Greenwood Till England Women's Team Return From WWC

Manchester United have delayed announcing their decision on Mason Greenwood’s future as they plan to consult key stakeholders and want their women’s team players who are still at the World Cup to be part of the process.

The Lionesses, England’s women’s team, are still in contention for the World Cup this year in Australia as they are set to face off against France in the quarter-final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The English squad consists of various Manchester United players as well, namely Ella Toone, Katie Zelem, and Alessia Russo.

The Red Devils have therefore, in good conscience, decided to wait it out till the remainder of the squad arrives back in England before they come to a decision regarding Greenwood’s future in the club.

🚨 Manchester United have delayed the decision on Mason Greenwood’s return because they want to consult their Women’s World Cup players.They will NOT be announcing a decision before Monday’s game against Wolves. (Source: @MailSport) pic.twitter.com/DasFcKAZNT — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 11, 2023

Recently, the prospect of Greenwood being reinstated into the squad caused massive uproar amongst female fans of the club online, who took to social media to express their disbelief and disappointment in the club, urging them to ‘choose well’.

A group of female Manchester United fans are demanding that the club do not reintegrate Mason Greenwood into the squad, saying that taking the striker back “legitimises and normalises sexual assault and domestic abuse".

The group, Female Fans Against Greenwood’s Return, have said that taking the striker back would indicate that “women don’t matter" and they are planning to stage a protest outside Old Trafford before United’s first Premier League match of the season against Wolves on Monday.

Our statement in full. pic.twitter.com/4oBjirfAEa— Female Fans Against Greenwood’s Return (@FFAGR2023) August 11, 2023

Greenwood was arrested in January 2022 and in October of that year, he was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Greenwood denied all the charges and they were dropped in February.

The 21-year-old has not played for United since January 2022 and has a contract to 2025, with the club having the option to extend for a further year.

Speculation has been rife over Greenwood’s future since the start of the summer, with several Serie A clubs supposedly interested in his services. Meanwhile, the men’s first team are believed to be split over the prospect of the striker returning to the club.