Erik ten Hag Shortlists Six Manchester United Stars for Sale Ahead of New Premier League Season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly put up six of his players for sale in the hope of a last-minute transfer window clear out.

The Red Devils boss is focused on generating more capital by reducing the number of his players. Man United have recently added Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund and Chelsea star Mason Mount into what now looks a bloated squad.

According to The Mirror, players including Eric Bailly, Scott McTominay, Dean Henderson, Donny van de Beek, Harry Maguire and Fred will all be up for grabs to assist in the signing of the remaining Manchester United targets.

Donny has failed to impress at Old Trafford since joining them from Ajax. The Dutch midfielder is currently in transfer talks with the Spanish side Real Sociedad. He has not enjoyed regular-game time under any of the managers in charge ever since his transfer in 2020.

The English club will also be considering offers for Dean Henderson.

Both McTominay and Maguire are also expected to depart this summer.

West Ham are interested in the duo but have been reluctant to match United’s transfer valuations.

Bailly also returned to Old Trafford from Marseille after his failed stint in the French league. The defender has not been added to the first-team training yet and will most likely be sold with interests from Saudi Arabia and Fulham.

Fred has received a similar level of interest from different clubs. United are currently looking for £20 million for the Brazilian who joined the Manchester-based side back in 2018 from Shakhtar Donetsk.

United are still interested in making a few more signings before the end of this summer’s transfer window. They still require a backup goalkeeper after Zion Suzuki declined to come to Old Trafford from Urawa Red Diamonds.

The club is also interested in a deal with Fiorentina for their midfielder Sofyan Ambrabat. With Maguire’s departure, the Red Devils shall also be looking to sign a new central defender. However, all of these signings are completely dependent on departures.

The club has secured transfer fees for only Anthony Elanga’s sale to Nottingham Forest and Alex Telles’ transfer to Al Nassr so far.

David de Gea has already left bringing an end to his storied career with the English giants. Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer have exited after the expiration of their loan deals.

Axel Tuanzebe has also been given the green signal to look for a new club.