Manchester United Expected to Sign South Korean Centre-Back From Napoli

Manchester United are in search of a new face in the central defence as the club is planning to end its ties with Harry Maguire. Amid talks over who could fill the shoes of the English defender, a report by Corriere dello Sport has said that the Red Devils are interested in signing Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae. The South Korean footballer came under the radar of United while playing in the Chinese Super League. But back then, the Premier League giants did not make a formal bid.

With United confirmed of participating in the Champions League next season, boss Erik Ten Hag is eyeing some significant modifications to the squad. Kim Min-Jae, who has a release clause of €60m in his current contract with Napoli, can join United this summer, the report claimed. The release clause will available to trigger for a short period of 15 days from July 1.

Kim Min-Jae has well and truly proved his defensive prowess since joining Napoli in 2022. He played a crucial role in Napoli’s journey to the Champions League quarter-finals this season. But Luciano Spalletti’s side failed to advance to the next stage, being beaten 2-0 by fellow Serie A club AC Milan. Although from Min-Jae’s perspective, it was certainly a breakthrough season.

The 26-year-old has completed 73 passes each game while the success rate is 91 percent. In every appearance, Mun-Jae has won 1.6 tackles, 3.5 clearances, and 4.6 duels, making him the most dominant force in the Napoli back line. The South Korean, who draws attention with his strong physical presence, has prevailed in an astonishing 63 percent of his aerial battles.

Previously, an Italian outlet Il Mattino claimed that Kim Min-Jae is “confirmed” of leaving Napoli and will become free to move on in the summer transfer window. Although, it is predicted that he won’t join Manchester United unless gets the assurance of having regular playing time. The South Korean might need to compete frequently with Raphael Varane for the right centre-back position. Varane, who has sustained numerous injuries due to a regular workload, may benefit from a new signing. United manager Ten Hag will try to utilise the Frenchman carefully to prevent more setbacks.