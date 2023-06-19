Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a move for England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from Everton as a possible replacement for David de Gea.

According to a report in The Daily Star, Red Devils are willing to put in a bid worth £45 million to land the services of Pickford.

As for De Gea, the Spanish shot-stopper was not included in manchester United’s restained list of players released though his future at Old Trafford reamins in limbo, given his contract runs out in less than two weeks.

Representatives from Manchester United have clarified that the Premier League club are still in negotiations with David de Gea over a new deal but Spain keeper has repotedly been been unwilling so far to reduce his weekly salary from £375,000 to £200,000.

Pickford had signed a new contract with the Merseyside club back in February that will keep him at Everton till 2027 but that hasn not dettered Manchester United’s interest.

Pickford has also reportedly attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur, who are also i the market for a goalkeeper fortheir departing club captain Hugo Lloris.

What may tilt the scales for Manchester United is the prospect for Pickford to double his £100,000-a-week salary at Old Trafford.

De Gea came to Old Trafford as ayoun keeper from Atletico Madrid and over the next 11 years, racked up his 500 appearances for Manchester Unitedm only the 11th player in the club’s history to do so.

“I think it’s something crazy. To play 500 games for this club is very special for me, of course, but probably I will realise more when I stop playing football," De Gead had said after the last game of the season.

“When I retire and then look back and say ‘OK, I played more than 500 games for a massive club like United’. I’m super proud and it’s amazing, to be honest. Just to be part of this club is massive and it’s so difficult to get here, so it’s a dream to be here."

Manchester United do have the option to extend De Gea’s deal by another year, according to report in England, and sell him for a fee this summer.

Reports in Spanish media also have linked Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bouno for a move to England with Manchester United.