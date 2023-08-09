Manchester United In Talks With Bayern To Sign Benjamin Pavard

Manchester United are reportedly in talks to sign Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard, who has emerged as a potential replacement for Harry Maguire.

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire, who has agreed to personal terms with West Ham, was struggling to find first-team opportunities as the defender fell out of favour with boss Erik Ten Hag and was stripped of the captain’s armband recently.

Following the fallout, the Red Devils are said to have struck an agreement with West Ham United for a deal worth 30 million pounds to send Maguire out of the club and are now seeking a replacement on defence.

❗️ Benjamin #Pavard: Concrete talks with @ManUtd at this stage! All parties involved are working on a verbal agreement now.➡️ Ten Hag is pushing for Pavard as he’s a versatile defender. Pavard wants to leave FC Bayern in August. #MUFC@SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/oADluyUBq5 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 9, 2023

Bayern right-back Pavard is understood to be keen on leaving the Bundesliga outfit as he has no intention of renewing his contract that expires in 2024.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, ‘concrete’ talks with the Red Devils and the 27-year-old, who can also play at centre-back, are underway and manager Erik ten Hag is keen on recruiting him.

Ten Hag sees the Frenchman as a “versatile defender” and with the player also intent on leaving Bayern Munich before the end of the window, this one could move quickly.

Pavard’s versatility which allows him to play as both a right-back and a centre-back is a trait that Ten Hag reportedly values greatly.

And with the signing of Kim Min-Jae, Pavard can realistically expect his playing time to decrease in Bayern, if he opts to stay, as he falls further down the pecking order of defenders in the club.

But at United, with the need to restrict and rest the central duo of Varane and Martinez, Pavard can be expected to play a more major role in the squad.