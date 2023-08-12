Manchester United In The Hunt For Everton's Amadou Onana As Amrabat Talks Come To Standstill

Manchester United have identified yet another option for their midfield as they are now in the market for the prospective swoop for Amadou Onana of Everton, amid a troubling update over Sofyan Amrabat.

Erik ten Hag’s vision of bolstering the midfield seems to be in full effect following the signing of Chelsea’s Mason Mount and the release of Brazilian Fred, as the Red Devils aim to make major advances this season in the Premier League as well as the Champions League.

While Amadou Onana is younger and has one year of Premier League experience, he would still be regarded as a ‘project’ for manager Erik ten Hag.

🚨 Manchester United are weighing up a bid for Amadou Onana. Everton’s valuation of the midfielder will be key as Sofyan Amrabat is also on their list.(Source: @MailSport) pic.twitter.com/eGNXwQY3Ke — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 12, 2023

Sofyan Amrabat would be a ready-made option to plug into United’s midfield, and at 26, is a good age, who Erik ten Hag has worked with previously at Utrecht.

Everton signed Onana for £33 million last summer and he was a bright spark in a forgettable campaign for the club.

Standing at 6’4", he is an imposing figure on the pitch, with the ability to play as a defensive, central or attacking midfielder. Onana is only expected to improve as he gains experience, too.

United have taken the view Onana would be too expensive. Everton would want to make a profit, and he is just one year into a long-term deal, while Amrabat has only a year left on his Fiorentina contract.

Onana (21) though is also significantly younger than Amrabat (26). But in the end, it seems as if the final decision will hinge on whoever is more easily attainable in terms of monetary funds.

United seem to aim to be active in the market till the very end when the window closes, as Erik ten Hag’s hunt for putting together a title-contending squad continues.