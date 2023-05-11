Manchester United Midfielder Christian Eriksen Awarded Compensation in Court Case

Denmark’s maritime and commercial court has adjudged that online gambling company Bet365 must pay compensation to Christian Eriksen and 22 other Danish athletes, for using their names and photos on social media, without consent. Reportedly, the court’s order directs Malta-based Hillside Plc, Bet365’s owner, to pay 4.7 million Danish crowns (£548,221.10) to the athletes, including badminton star and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen and AC Milan defender Simon Kjaer. Nice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, son of former Manchester United player Peter Schmeichel, is also among the athletes who will be compensated by the owner of this prominent online gambling service.

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen was awarded the largest sum amounting to 1.45 million crowns (£169,094.62) as his image was used the most frequent, according to the plaintiffs.

Bet365 had argued in the court that its use of names and images should be considered as editorial content and was therefore not subject to payments. However, the court ruled that Bet365’s actions amounted to marketing that required consent.

Meanwhile, Christian Eriksen is basking in the glory of his recent award. The 31-year-old was recently given the World Comeback of the Year Award at the Laureus Sports Awards in Paris.

The Dane has scripted a remarkable comeback on the football pitch since he suffered a cardiac arrest while he was playing against Finland in a Euro 2020 tie two years ago.

While speaking at the ceremony, Eriksen reflected on his incredible journey. “I think it’s been an incredible last one-and-a-half-year now with a lot of ups and downs. Obviously, the biggest downs came at that point and that changed my life for the worse. But luckily the doctors, the paramedics, my teammates at the time, they reacted quickly and got me back. I think I have started to enjoy my life and my kids, my family a bit more than what I did before,” he said.

Christian Eriksen has played decently in the midfield for Manchester United. Eriksen will play a crucial role for the Red Devils in the coming weeks. United will take on arch-rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final on June 3. Eriksen will be looking to galvanize his team under the gathering tensions of the season’s climax.