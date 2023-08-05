Manchester United Officially Announce The Signing Of Rasmus Hojlund From Atalanta

After tedious discussions with Serie A side Atalanta and a challenging transfer season, Manchester United finally got to announce the arrival of the highly sought-after Norwegian striker Rasmus Hojlund.

United agreed to a fee of £64m, plus £8m in add-ons, for Hojlund with Atalanta on Saturday morning, having suggested they would not pay more than £60m.

Hojlund has joined Manchester United on a contract running until June 2028, with the option of a further year, subject to international clearance.

He became United’s principal striker target after the club were discouraged from bidding for Tottenham talisman Harry Kane.

Senior United sources believe Hojlund is a “rough diamond" who could be developed into one of European football’s elite goalscorers under the coaching of Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United were in grave need of attacking talent up front, as the club has been failing to seek out a suitable consistent strike partner with the likes of talisman England forward, Marcus Rashford, who took up most of the goal-scoring responsibility last season, following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo halfway through the season.

At the age of just 20, the striker has scored 27 goals in 87 club appearances, including 10 in Italy for Atalanta last season. Already a senior international, Højlund has scored six goals in his six appearances for Denmark.

Rasmus Højlund said: “It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy, and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player."