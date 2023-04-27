Manchester United Prepare 5-Man Shortlist as Alternatives to Harry Kane

Manchester United head coach Erik Ten Hag’s eagerness to sign Harry Kane is an open secret but looks like his wait is set to continue. The latest developments suggest that the Dutchman may have to be content without the English striker in the summer transfer window. A report published by Manchester Evening News claims that Manchester United are not willing to engage with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy regarding Kane’s transfer.

It is being learnt that Manchester United have earmarked five players as Kane’s potential replacement. The article suggests that Manchester United are interested in signing Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen. Apart from the Nigerian goal scorer, Manchester United are also keeping an eye on Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani, Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund, Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos and Mohammed Kudus of Ajax.

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last year created a void in Manchester United’s attacking unit. They did sign Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley in January, but the Dutch striker is certainly not a long-term option for the team. Harry Kane, who is on the verge of entering his final year of contract at Tottenham, was tipped to be the most suitable option in the attacking line-up for Manchester United. But it is being understood that Daniel Levy’s tendency to opt for a hard bargain for Kane seems to have dissuaded Manchester United officials.

Previously, Harry Kane wanted to join Manchester City in 2021 but the move did not materialise. Daniel Levy had reportedly wanted £150m for Kane but the reigning Premier League champions were not prepared to offer the amount. Kane recently became the all-time highest goal-scorer in the history of Tottenham. The English striker scored against Manchester City in February to break Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham record which was intact for more than 50 years.

Harry Kane has registered 24 goals and two assists for Tottenham in this season’s Premier League till now. Overall, he has netted 26 goals so far this season for the Lillywhites. Despite showcasing stellar gameplay on the field, Kane has not yet been able to win a major trophy for Tottenham. With no significant silverware in recent times, the London-based outfit have had to endure a miserable run of 15 consecutive trophyless seasons.

After claiming 53 points from 32 matches, Tottenham are now placed in seventh position in the Premier League standings. In their next match, Tottenham will be up against Manchester United on Friday.

