Manchester United Set to Complete €85m Rasmus Hojlund Deal, Most Expensive Striker in Club's History

Manchester United have an illustrious history with strikers, some of the best and most iconic forward have lined up for the Red Devils, but none of them would be more expensive than Rasmus Hojlund. The Atalanta striker is set to join the Premier League giants in a deal reported worth €85m which would see him pip Romelu Lukaku’s fee to become the most expensive striker in the history of the club.

Hojlund had appeared as United’s top target after Harry Kane preferred a move to Bayern Munich instead of Old Trafford, and despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain, the player chose Manchester as his next destination.

The Danish international is set to sign a five-year contract with Red Devils along with an option to extend for one more season. Atalanta have agreed a fee of an initial €75m (£64m/$83m) plus €10m (£9m/$11m) in add-ons with United.

Erik ten Hag’s side were in search of a striker all summer however it seems their persistence has bore fruit as Hojlund turned down the chance to join PSG despite the Parisians’ initial bid of €50m for the player.

The 20-year-old is set to become Manchester United’s fifth overall most expensive recruit if the add-ons clauses are triggered, and the most expensive striker at €85m which would see him pip Lukaku’s €84.7m fee.

Paul Pogba is the most expensive recruit of all time for the Reds, he joined the club for a then-world record fee of €105m in 2016.

Hojlund was recently left out of Atalanta’s friendly match against Bournemouth and the striker is set to join the ranks with Ten Hag. The youngster scored nine goals in 32 Serie A appearances last season.

United are also reportedly set to pursue a transfer for Sofyan Amrabat next, the Fiorentina midfielder impressed with Morroco during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and he would be open to joining the Reds, who are looking to sell Donny van de Beek and Fred to generate funds for their next signing.