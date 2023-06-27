Manchester United Set To Place €30m Bid For Lille Youngster Carlos Baleba, According to Report

With the Premier League clubs ready to add more strength to their squads this summer, the name of a talented midfielder has been buzzing around the transfer market and that is Lille’s Carlos Baleba, a 19-year-old Cameroonian footballer.

As many as four English clubs are reportedly interested to rope in Baleba with Manchester United and Newcastle United leading the race. Now, a report by La Voix des Sports has revealed that United are set to offer a hefty deal to secure the signing with a bid of €30m on the table.

While Transfermarket.com has set the price of Baleba at €3m, United’s offer is certainly lucrative for the wunderkind, who has broken into the spotlight only last season.

Baleba’s entourage refused to reveal any club’s name but confirmed the amount of the potential fee, a Sports Witness report said. Apart from United and Newcastle, other Premier League clubs that are keeping their eyes on Baleba include Arsenal and Liverpool. Scouts from Juventus, AC Milan, Nice and Monaco also reportedly visited Stade Pierre-Mauroy this season to watch the Lile midfielder in action.

Recognised as a fan of Paul Pogba, Carlos Baleba joined LOSC Lille from the Brasseries du Cameroun academy in January of last year. He signed his first professional contract last summer when Lille boss Paulo Fonseca called him up for first-team training, being impressed by the youngster’s dribbling and distribution. As per his existing contracts, Baleba could remain with the French club till June 2026.

Despite being a fresh addition to the squad, Carlos Baleba got significant match time during his first season with Lille. While taking the field as a starter in five games, the young midfielder was tested as a substitute 19 times by Paulo Fonseca.

Mostly being used in the central midfield position, Carlos Baleba also possesses the ability to snatch the ball off the toe of a defender. Like his idol Pogba, the 19-year-old can also operate as a box-to-box player while his passing and dribbling skills are equally impressive.

Manchester United will eye the Champions League next season. In this scenario, Boss Erik Ten Hag is desperate to rope in a deserving partner for Casemro and Carlos Baleba’s inclusion is expected to bolster their midfield.