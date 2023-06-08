Sheikh Jassim 'Fed Up' With Manchester United’s Ongoing Takeover Process: Report

Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani sent a fifth and final bid in order to buy Manchester United.

The takeover of the Premier League giants is currently going on and Sheikh Jassim is losing patience thanks to the long process. The Qatari banker has been interested in purchasing the club since the sale was announced in November last year.

As per a Sky Sports report, Sheikh Jassim is fed up with the Red Devils’ takeover process.

The board which was headed by Joel and Avram Glazer stated that they are considering all options to boost the club, which would include new investment into the team. The issue that arose was that it has been almost seven months since the announcement was made and there have been several bids but the merchant bank - The Raine Group - has not been able to come to a conclusion.

Manchester United’s American Owners - The Glazers - aim to increase the cash flow in order to redevelop the Old Trafford. The estimated cost for the redevelopment can cost anywhere around 1-2 billion pounds which will cover the drawing up of plans to construct a brand-new stadium and come up with various other facilities.

Among the many names who have made the offers, Sheikh Jassim and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, founder and chairman of chemical company INEOS, are the ones who are in fray to buy Manchester United.

While they hope to buy out Glazers, investment groups like Elliot Management, Ares Management Corporation Sixth Street and Carlyle are also interested to have a minor part in the club.

While the Qataris want 100 per cent control of the club, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his company want 69 per cent of the shares. It was recently reported that the chairman of the Qatar Islamic Bank tabled his fifth and final proposal to the Glazers in the form of 5 billion pounds for the club.

Coming back to on-field developments, Manchester United finished their Premier League campaign at the third spot. In the FA Cup final, Erik ten Hag’s men were defeated by arch-rivals Manchester City by two goals to one. Earlier this season, Manchester United succeeded in ending their six-year trophy drought after defeating Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final.