Manchester United Star Marcus Rashford Sidelined With Injury Ahead of Sevilla Europa League Clash

Marcus Rashford will miss Manchester United’s Europa League quarter-final first-leg clash with Sevilla this week after suffering a muscle injury that is likely to keep him out for “a few games", the club announced on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old, who has scored 28 goals for Erik ten Hag’s side this season, limped out of the 2-0 Premier League win over Everton on Saturday, holding his groin.

United, targeting a trophy treble, said in a statement that assessment of the injury “suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in".

Speaking to reporters an hour after United’s update on their top scorer, Ten Hag said he was unable to give further information.

“I can’t give more details of it because we don’t know," he said.

“We have to see how it develops, the injury. Of course, it’s a setback and he’s disappointed about it.

“But he’s not totally broke because he knows he will return quickly, so he’s optimistic and he’s started straight on his recovery and his rehab so that helps to get back soon."

Rashford will definitely miss Thursday’s match against Sevilla, who could come up against a familiar face at Old Trafford as Ten Hag looks for other attacking options.

Anthony Martial spent a disappointing loan stint with the La Liga side in the second half of last season and has endured an injury-hit spell since returning to Old Trafford.

But Ten Hag has always praised the France international’s impact and is ready to start him after he came off the bench in United’s past three matches following a hip issue.

“I think he is ready, yeah, to start a game," the Dutchman said of Martial, who scored his first Premier League goal of 2023 against Everton.

He added: “When he is in the team — I refer to games against Man City, against Liverpool when he’s in the team — we play our best football and have our best results as a team."

Alejandro Garnacho and Luke Shaw remain sidelined for Thursday’s match against the Spaniards but Casemiro is available after serving a ban.

The Brazil midfielder’s return provides a welcome boost — Sevilla are enduring a tough domestic campaign but have won the Europa League a record six times.

Their most recent triumph came in 2020, when they beat United in a one-legged semi-final behind closed doors in Cologne.

“They have a big reputation winning the Europa League," Ten Hag said.

“They won the Europa League most of all clubs in Europe, so that is a magnificent record so we have to be aware of it because that is their target.

“We are sure 100 per cent motivated to go again. If we want to beat them, we have to play our best football and everyone has to deliver their best performance."

