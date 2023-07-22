Manchester United Still to Bid for Sofyan Amrabat, Fee an Issue for Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United have completed the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan for a reported fee of $56.1 million. Onana joins Mason Mount among the latest recruits as United prepares for their preseason game against Arsenal in the United States. Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag’s current top priority is to sign a star forward with Danish sensation Rasmus Hojlund being their primary target. Several exits are also expected to take place as senior stars might follow David de Gea in leaving the English club at the end of the transfer window. Here’s a round-up of all the transfer news surrounding the red side of Manchester.

No bid for Sofyan Amrabat

Morocco International Sofyan Amrabat has been linked with both Manchester United and Liverpool. Fiorentina are yet to receive a bid for the player. Joe Barone, the general manager of the Italian club, told Sky Sports, “Nothing official has arrived, I told him to come here concentrated because he is a Fiorentina player. If something comes we’ll evaluate it.”

The 26-year-old combative central midfielder has made 107 appearances with the Italian club. He also had a brilliant showing at the World Cup in Qatar as he spearheaded Morocco into the semi-finals of the marquee event.

Rasmus Hojlund situation

Danish talent Rasmus Hojlund has been heavily linked with Manchester United since the beginning of the transfer window. The two parties are yet to agree on a fee for the forward. Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini talked about the transfer situation in recent times. While speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Piero discussed the transfer fee situation saying, “I don’t know the value of the player, he can be worth even 100 million.”

Hojlund has made 34 appearances for the Italian club, scoring 10 goals and providing 4 assists. The striker is currently deemed to be one of the “best-emerging players in Europe.”

Charlie Savage departure

Manchester United talent Charlie Savage is set to leave the club in this transfer window. The midfielder made his debut under Ralph Ragnick. He even impressed League One side Forest Green’s manager Duncan Ferguson last season during his loan spell. A move to Reading is very likely as the youngster has been left out of United’s US tour squad.

With all the rumours surrounding Old Trafford, it would be interesting to see how the club lines up for the upcoming season in 2023/24.