Manchester United Suffer Massive Blow in Pursuit of €100 Million-Rated Star Forward

Manchester United have been dealt a massive blow in their pursuit of star striker Victor Osimhen, as it seems the Red Devils are likely to miss out on both Osimhen and Harry Kane. Aurelio De Laurentiis, the owner of the Napoli football club, seems to have put an end to speculations over striker Osimhen’s possible summer transfer.

A report published by GOAL claims that the Serie A club’s owner has said that the player has agreed a new two-year contract with Napoli.

This comes after Kane’s desire to stay put at Tottenham and both the two strikes who were heavily linked to United have decided to snub the Old Trafford-based club.

Osimhen’s current contract with Napoli will expire in 2025. So, the latest two-year extension may very well keep him at the club till 2027. The latest development will certainly disappoint clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea who were reportedly interested in Osimhen.

“I have said for a while that Osimhen has to stay. Then, if an offer came in that I could not refuse for the good of Napoli, then we would consider it, as is only natural. We already talked to Osimhen before the Scudetto celebrations, so we already have a basic agreement on a two-year extension of his contract. The other players, that is something we need to study with Rudi [Garcia], because I have for many years been convinced that pre-season training is fundamental,” Aurelio was quoted as saying by 90MIN.

After having a phenomenal season with Napoli, Victory Osimhen was expected to attract bids in the summer transfer window. The Nigerian has been associated with Napoli since September 2020.

He has so far netted 59 goals for Napoli in 101 games. In the last Serie A outing, Osimhen found the back of the net 26 times, helping Napoli in winning the historic domestic league title. Osimhen claimed the Serie A golden boot award in the 2022-23 season. The 24-year-old registered four assists in the last Serie A campaign.

In international football, Osimhen has till now scored 17 goals having made 19 appearances for Nigeria. Manchester United and Chelsea are expected to bid for Victor Osimhen this summer. According to GOAL, the Red Devils had to pull out of the race for Tottenham Hotspur’s English striker Harry Kane due to financial constraints.

In a situation like this, Manchester United are expected to remain in the fray to sign Osimhen in the summer transfer market. Apart from the big Premier League names, German giants Bayern Munich were in the race to lure Victor Osimhen from Napoli.